Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Exelon by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in Exelon by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Exelon by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

