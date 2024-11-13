Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,476,000 after buying an additional 98,387 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,179,000 after buying an additional 177,226 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,890,000 after buying an additional 527,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,855,000 after buying an additional 59,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 390,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,283,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $426.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.70. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $404.74 and a 52 week high of $583.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

