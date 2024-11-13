Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 19,615 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 102.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 767.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP stock opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. WPP plc has a one year low of $42.49 and a one year high of $55.74.

WPP Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.