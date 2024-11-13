Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,723 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $12,162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 39.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 89,165 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at $2,369,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,671,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 16.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JHX opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.76. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $43.57.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

