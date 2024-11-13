Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,668 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Prudential by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of PUK stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.1368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

PUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of Prudential to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

