Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,400.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy stock opened at $146.86 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $110.40 and a 52 week high of $148.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

