Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,038 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 61.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.