Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 504 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE VMC opened at $288.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.67 and its 200 day moving average is $253.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $209.39 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.46.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

