Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

CCK opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.18. Crown had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $725,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,524,572.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,970,007.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $725,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,524,572.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,399. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

