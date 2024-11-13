CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 26,941 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 628.8% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 29,937,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,046,000 after buying an additional 25,829,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,928 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,191,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 323.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,754,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,042,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

