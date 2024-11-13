CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,725.4% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 734,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after acquiring an additional 708,260 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $70.59.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

