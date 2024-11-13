CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1,191.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 6,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $167,129.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,641.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Shares of REPX opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $719.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 26.95%.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

