CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,050,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

FRT opened at $113.65 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average is $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

