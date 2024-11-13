CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 30,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ATO opened at $146.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.40 and a fifty-two week high of $148.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.66%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Edward Geiser acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,003.78. This represents a 2,400.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

