CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 571,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after buying an additional 102,141 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 735,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,418,000 after buying an additional 152,800 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,811,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Citigroup raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,648,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,850.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $312,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,094.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,648,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,850.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $2,288,338. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.