CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 135,373 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 278,146 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 277,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $23.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 644.70% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

