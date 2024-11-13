CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,780,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $179.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

