CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the second quarter worth about $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $95,313,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in Cencora by 8.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $5,842,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora stock opened at $248.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.11 and a 1-year high of $251.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.20.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

