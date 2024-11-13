CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $395,729,000 after purchasing an additional 249,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,135,000 after acquiring an additional 75,429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,329 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.68.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

