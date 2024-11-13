DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.55.

CRH opened at $100.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.37. CRH has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $102.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,492,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 41.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 45.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 510.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

