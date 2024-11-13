Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE DAN opened at $8.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -78.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.30. Dana has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dana will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

