Darren Devine Sells 75,776 Shares of Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV) Stock

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) Director Darren Devine sold 75,776 shares of Dolly Varden Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$92,446.72.

Dolly Varden Silver Trading Up 1.8 %

CVE:DV opened at C$1.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.10. Dolly Varden Silver Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.62 and a 12 month high of C$1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$364.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Dolly Varden Silver Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DV. Haywood Securities upgraded Dolly Varden Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dolly Varden Silver from C$1.25 to C$1.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Dolly Varden Silver

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

