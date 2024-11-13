Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Director Acquires C$13,230.00 in Stock

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) Director James Andrew Paterson bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,230.00.
James Andrew Paterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 14th, James Andrew Paterson sold 2,500 shares of Decisive Dividend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$15,125.00.
Decisive Dividend Stock Performance
Shares of DE opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. Decisive Dividend Co. has a one year low of C$5.51 and a one year high of C$11.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark cut shares of Decisive Dividend from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
About Decisive Dividend
Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.
