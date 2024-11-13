Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Director Acquires C$13,230.00 in Stock

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) Director James Andrew Paterson bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,230.00.

James Andrew Paterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, James Andrew Paterson sold 2,500 shares of Decisive Dividend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$15,125.00.

Decisive Dividend Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. Decisive Dividend Co. has a one year low of C$5.51 and a one year high of C$11.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Decisive Dividend ( CVE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.70 million. Decisive Dividend had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Decisive Dividend Co. will post 0.3206107 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cormark cut shares of Decisive Dividend from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Decisive Dividend

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

