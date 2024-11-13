Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.40. Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 29,072 shares traded.

Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35.

About Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO)

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

