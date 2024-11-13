Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SCYNEXIS Q1 Earnings

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for SCYNEXIS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SCYNEXIS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a negative net margin of 425.41%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of SCYX opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $50.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.50. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.07.

In other SCYNEXIS news, CEO Gonzalez David Angulo purchased 20,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,783.27. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

