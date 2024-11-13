Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,304,000 after acquiring an additional 538,071 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $2,348.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.82, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $991.04 and a one year high of $2,369.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,973.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,664.57.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

