Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 69.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 281.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in AptarGroup by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4,983.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $175.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $5,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,530,412.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $1,054,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,950.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $5,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,530,412.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,268 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

