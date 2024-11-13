First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,959 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $117,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000.

NYSEARCA:FIIG opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

