FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 195.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,716 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 248.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after acquiring an additional 264,578 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1,662.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 199,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 187,940 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 322.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 216,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 165,494 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 344.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 165,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 128,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 497.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 124,544 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FAPR opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $585.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.