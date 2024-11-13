FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 198.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,302 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.48% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.4% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of FAUG stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

