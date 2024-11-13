FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,183 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.44% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Black Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS:FJUL opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a market cap of $723.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

