FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 198.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,572 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNOV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FNOV opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $659.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

