Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,600,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,505,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,588,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,476,000 after purchasing an additional 324,885 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

About Gold Fields

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.