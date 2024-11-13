GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in GSK by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at $277,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 54.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 181,647 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 64,144 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in GSK by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 13,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

GSK Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3928 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

