Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Boosted by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 28.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Halliburton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Halliburton by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,979 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Johnson Rice raised Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.79.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.