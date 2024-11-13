Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 64.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $65.53.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,868. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,042,500 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

