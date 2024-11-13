Harkirat Grover Sells 199,000 Shares of High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI) Stock

High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harkirat Grover sold 199,000 shares of High Tide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$744,260.00.
Separately, ATB Capital set a C$6.50 price target on High Tide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
