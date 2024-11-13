Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,862,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,314,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 985,101 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 696,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,413,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,756,000 after acquiring an additional 680,635 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 266.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $342.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,171,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,488,571.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.