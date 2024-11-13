Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 299.60 ($3.86) and traded as low as GBX 299.40 ($3.85). Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 299.60 ($3.86), with a volume of 3,141,119 shares.
Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 299.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 299.60.
About Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L)
Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the gold mining operations in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. The company's Gold Production of Khabarovsk Region segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.
