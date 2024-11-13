Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

HII stock opened at $204.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.29 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HII

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.