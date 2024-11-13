Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after buying an additional 96,982 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 780,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,920,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 242,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,048,000 after purchasing an additional 74,788 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 87,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 39,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,510.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,660 shares of company stock worth $5,974,334 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.5 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.96. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $105.63.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.90%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

