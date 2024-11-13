Insider Buying: Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) Insider Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Lancaster bought 40,000 shares of Nine Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,520.00 ($29,289.47).

Nine Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45.

Get Nine Entertainment alerts:

Nine Entertainment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Nine Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Nine Entertainment Company Profile

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in the broadcasting and program production businesses across free to air television, video on demand, and metropolitan radio networks in Australia. It operates through Broadcasting, Digital and Publishing, Domain Group, and Stan segments. The company provides television services under the brands, including 9Network, Channel 9, 9Gem, 9Go!, 9Life, and 9Rush; video on demand platform under 9Now brand; radio stations under 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, and 6PR brands; and publishes newspapers, news-inserted magazines, digital, and events, as well as nine.com.au, a site of news, lifestyle, sport, and entertainment content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.