Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 249.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 5.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total transaction of $152,256.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,923.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 3.6 %

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.73 and a 1 year high of $228.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.18). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insight Enterprises

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.