iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $144.36 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.84 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.55.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

