iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8,602.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,337,000 after buying an additional 309,174 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 72,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD stock opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.38. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.65 and a twelve month high of $114.07.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

