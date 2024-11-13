Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 262.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Jabil were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $132.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average of $115.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $2,494,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,767.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908,981.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

