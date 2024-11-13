Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 2,996,362 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMZN opened at $208.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.52 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.55.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

