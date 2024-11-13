JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.0% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

NYSE:JPM opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $674.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

