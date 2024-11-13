KeyCorp Cuts Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $180.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.57.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $130.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.35. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $112.11 and a one year high of $184.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.41 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.