Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Buys C$103,000.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) Director Samira Sakhia acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$103,000.00.

Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The stock has a market cap of C$517.18 million, a PE ratio of -25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.74. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.98 and a 1-year high of C$6.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

